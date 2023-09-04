According to CoinDesk: Analysts at brokerage firm Bernstein predict that the crypto ETF opportunity will extend beyond Bitcoin and into multiple digital assets. They expect the first spot Bitcoin ETF to emerge between mid-October and mid-March, with approval for all spot ETF applications, including Grayscale, to occur simultaneously. Following the potential approval of a Bitcoin ETF, an Ether (ETH) spot ETF is anticipated due to its similar market structure, consisting of a traded CME futures market and a spot market.

The asset management industry is likely to push into other top blockchains such as Solana and Polygon, as well as leading decentralized finance (DeFi) assets. This presents a significant commercial opportunity for the asset management sector to generate healthy fees in an expanding asset class. Recent court rulings, such as those involving Grayscale and Ripple, have increased confidence in the successful establishment of ETFs and contributed to growing institutional interest in cryptocurrencies.

As a result, Bernstein analysts foresee an unprecedented capital-led cycle in the crypto market, unlike the retail-led cycles of previous years. The expansion of crypto ETFs provides more opportunities for investors to gain exposure to diverse digital assets, paving the way for broader adoption and increased investment in the crypto space.



