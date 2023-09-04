According to Odaily: Reflexer token (FLX), part of the RAI-based stablecoin protocol, has seen an impressive surge of over 80.9% in the last 24 hours, with its current price at 13.52 USDT. This surge may have been influenced by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin's recent participation in a Reflexer Finance Discord discussion. Buterin suggested that RAI, being the first stable currency on the Reflexer platform, could become an active supporter of less popular liquid mortgage derivatives (LSD) and that RAI's rise could solve the problem of Lido dominating the LSD ecosystem. Additionally, on March 11, an address linked to Vitalik deposited 500 ETH into Reflexer to mint 150,000 RAI.