According to Cointelegraph: In an unexpected turn of events, popular crypto influencer Carl "The Moon" Runefelt reached out to Cointelegraph to request changes to a May 2022 article that stated he was a co-founder of the crypto payment platform Kasta, now known as Ka.app. Runefelt asked the publication to revise his involvement and claimed that he is merely an investor and not a co-founder of the application.

The price of KASTA fell about 98% between its January 2022 launch and September 2023. Source: CoinMarketCap

Runefelt, widely known for his luxurious lifestyle and online presence, claims that his status as a co-founder is due to confusion arising from online rumors. Contrary to his argument, the information seems to be accurate, as he had previously identified himself as a co-founder in media interviews. Although the crypto influencer is attempting to distance himself from the co-founder title and denies having an equity stake in Kasta, he admits to participating in early-stage brainstorming sessions surrounding the project.

This peculiar chain of events raises questions about Runefelt's motivations behind distancing himself from the Kasta co-founder role. As the crypto payment platform gains traction in the market, its association with prominent figures like Runefelt could significantly influence its public image and market adoption.

