According to MistTrack: In recent developments surrounding the BitBrowser hack, approximately $110,000 worth of funds were transferred to a new address, 0x0986...5695, half an hour ago. The assets being moved include those from various chains such as zkSync Era, Arbitrum, Ethereum, and Optimism. The transfer marks the latest event in the ongoing investigation into the cyber attack on the platform.
2023-09-01 09:02
