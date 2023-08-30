Bitcoin Cash (BCH), for example, another high beta cryptocurrency compared to Bitcoin, was up more than 18% as a result of the BTC surge on Tuesday.

However, before the Asian markets opened, Ethereum (ETH), the largest altcoin by market cap, only increased by 4.60% and was trading at $1,728. After the Ethereum network switched from Proof of Work (PoW) to Proof of Stake (PoS), ETH's historical trading behaviour against Bitcoin changed from being a high beta cryptocurrency to a lower beta cryptocurrency.

BTC spot price surged over 5% and traded above $27,000 after the news, lifting up the whole crypto space. BTC spot price temporarily traded above $28,000 and traded at $27,716, up 6.11% before the Asia markets opened.

On Tuesday, The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was instructed to review its decision to reject Grayscale's bid for a Bitcoin ETF by an appeals court, potentially opening the way for approval.

Overall Market

However, as shared last week, we can’t be sure if the Bitcoin bullish momentum is back until the BTC price reclaims the $32k level. If the BTC momentum is back, we expect to see a strong resistance level at $48k, which also fits in the Fibonacci levels.

Also, the first deadline for the BlackRock Bitcoin spot ETF application is this Saturday, September 2. As the SEC got defeated in the Grayscale case, will the SEC approve Grayscale’s Bitcoin spot ETF along with BlackRock’s and Fidelity’s?

X, formally known as Twitter, has obtained the license required for crypto payments and trading in the US. As Elon Musk actively reshapes the social media platform to include payment features, it might suggest that X will acquire a large amount of cryptocurrency for its payment feature. Similar to Elon Musk’s automaker company, Tesla, X will most likely buy and hold Bitcoin on its balance sheet.

The crypto asset manager Grayscale Investments won the SEC lawsuit for Bitcoin ETF review. On June 29, 2022, the SEC denied Grayscale’s application to convert GBTC into a spot ETF, and Grayscale filed an appeal right after. Now the SEC has 45 days to appeal the decision.

On Tuesday, BTC surged back above the $27k level with several bullish news items:

We also analysed some catalysts that could potentially bring back bullish sentiment and send the BTC price to a new yearly high in 2023.

As mentioned last week, we considered the $24,500 to $25,000 range as the high-demand zone and expected such a range to be the strong support level.

Options Market

Our OTC desk noticed that the implied volatility was increasing on the front end following the Tuesday spike.

The front-end implied volatility for BTC options has increased to 39.2%, as shown in the table above, while the mid-term IV is still below 40%.

Additionally, our desk observed that IVs in ETH options are currently trading at a significant discount to IVs in BTC options.

ETH used to be a high-beta asset in comparison to BTC, as we mentioned at the beginning of this article, meaning ETH options used to have a higher IV surface than BTC options did.

However, after the PoS upgrade was completed on the Ethereum network, this trading pattern changed. In comparison to BTC, ETH is now trading as a low-beta asset.