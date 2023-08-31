According to Odaily: AlchemyPay, a prominent player in the cryptocurrency payments industry, has submitted applications for a Money Transmitter License (MTL) as part of its ongoing commitment to uphold and enhance regulatory compliance. This move demonstrates AlchemyPay's recognition of the importance of crypto payments in shaping the future of the industry and its intention to collaborate with other players in the field. The company aims to stay ahead of regulatory requirements and contribute to the ongoing growth and adoption of cryptocurrencies in everyday transactions.