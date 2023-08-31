According to Cointelegraph: Bitcoin is holding on to its recent gains while experts continue to express polarized opinions on the market outlook. Despite retracing from its local highs above $28,000, bears have failed to spark a full retraction of Bitcoin's recent price increase. Fueling the renewed optimism, Bitcoin (BTC) has managed to retain a key long-term trend line, previously lost as support earlier in August. This trend line involves the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA), currently at $27,180. As it inches closer to the August monthly close, Bitcoin continues to maintain a tight grip on the 200-day EMA.

BTC/USD 1-hour chart with 200-day EMA. Source: TradingView

Popular trader Moustache stated that Bitcoin is back above the daily EMA 200-Line, with market participants waiting for better entry points. Moustache argues that this might not happen, considering Bitcoin's current performance. On the other hand, some well-known sources expect more bearish market movements, with suggestions that Bitcoin could return to $25,000 or lower.

BTC/USD annotated chart with 200-day EMA. Source: Moustache/X

Another optimistic expert, trader Jelle, highlights the significance of Bitcoin holding above $27,000, explaining that this is an ideal scenario following an impulse. Jelle anticipates that BTC/USD will send the price even higher, with plans for longs in preparation for taking out local highs.

Despite the recent positivity, Bitcoin's price action has yet to regain some other bull market-moving averages seen earlier in the month. As a result, BTC price outlooks among traders remain divided. Trader and analyst Rekt Capital, who adopts a more cautious stance, indicated that some of these moving averages are now acting as resistance.

BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: Rekt Capital/X

Monitoring resource Material Indicators also warns that Bitcoin could end up completing a full circle, pointing out that a resurgence in bullish sentiment is necessary for achieving a higher local high. According to their proprietary trading tools, Material Indicators identifies $27,760 and $24,750 as the upside and downside levels to pay attention to, respectively.

As Bitcoin manages to preserve its recent gains while maintaining the 200-day EMA, the market landscape becomes increasingly polarized. While some experts predict that the low point has been reached, others foresee a return to lower levels. The cryptocurrency industry will closely watch Bitcoin's price action in the coming days for further indications of the market's trajectory.



