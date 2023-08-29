According to CoinDesk: Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, known for his support of cryptocurrencies and for accepting Bitcoin-based campaign donations, has dropped out of the U.S. presidential race. Suarez has been a prominent advocate for the crypto industry, working to make Miami a center for cryptocurrency innovation and adoption.
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, Who Accepted Bitcoin Donations, Drops Out of Presidential Race
2023-08-29 18:19
