According to sources cited by CoinDesk: Robinhood's crypto asset trading business has ended its partnership with Jump Trading. Previously, Robinhood provided low-fee crypto trading services to retail investors, while Jump Trading supplied market-making services as a partner. Jump Trading has reportedly been gradually withdrawing from the U.S. market due to heightened regulatory scrutiny. Notably, Tai Mo Shan Ltd, the Jump affiliate that handled Robinhood's order flow, has not appeared in Robinhood's financial reports since Q4 2022. The reasons for the termination of the partnership remain unclear.