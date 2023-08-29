According to Forkast: Top cryptocurrencies experience slight growth, while regulatory concerns continue to impact investor sentiment.

Bitcoin and Ether experienced marginal gains on Tuesday afternoon in Asia, with most top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies also gaining, except Solana and Tron. Polkadot led gains with an almost 3% increase, while the Forkast 500 non-fungible token (NFT) Index dropped as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged Los Angeles-based media company Impact Theory for an alleged breach of securities laws.

However, uncertainty in the regulatory environment is causing the cryptocurrency market to remain cautious, with trading volumes at their lowest in years. This caution comes as the SEC and other regulators remain embroiled in legal battles with entities involved in the crypto market.

Total crypto market capitalization gained 0.33% to $1.05 trillion, with market volume rising 27.29% to $24.05 billion in the past 24 hours.

