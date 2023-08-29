STP feature ensures compliance, data integrity, and prevents unintentional self-trades.

Binance Futures has announced the launch of the Self-Trade Prevention (STP) function for USDⓈ-Margined futures trading via API. The feature will be available starting at 2023-08-30 10:00 (UTC). STP aims to prevent unintentional self-trades among API users, ensuring compliance, maintaining data integrity, and saving users from unnecessary trading fees. Users can implement the STP function to facilitate multiple trading strategies.

Please note:

- The STP function is optional and only takes effect when enabled by the user.

- The feature's use and application are available in the API Change Log.

- The STP function is available exclusively on API and does not apply to Binance Web, Binance App, or the Binance Desktop App users.

- Currently, the STP function is not available for COIN-M futures trading; it can be used for USDⓈ-Margined futures trading only.