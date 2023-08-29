Users advised to remain cautious, vigilant against trading phishing risks, and ensure fund security.

On August 29th, 23pds, the Chief Information Security Officer of SlowMist, warned on X platform that man-in-the-middle phishing attacks are becoming more sophisticated in the cryptocurrency industry. Attackers impersonate trading platforms, cast a wide net, and steal users' encrypted assets after obtaining permission. Cryptocurrency users are urged to be cautious, watchful of trading phishing risks, and prioritize fund security.

