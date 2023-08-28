Crypto exchanges must maintain a minimum reserve of KRW 3 billion to protect users from hacking incidents and technical failures

As reported by BlockBeats on August 28, insiders revealed upcoming "bank real-name account issuance standards" guidelines from South Korea's financial authorities. According to these guidelines, Korean cryptocurrency exchanges with bank-verified accounts will be required to establish a reserve of at least KRW 3 billion (approximately $2.55 million) and up to KRW 20 billion (approximately $17 million) beginning in September. The reserve funds are intended to compensate users for losses resulting from events such as hacking attacks or computer system failures.

Under these guidelines, cryptocurrency exchanges must prepare reserve funds equivalent to 30% of their daily deposits or KRW 3 billion, whichever is higher. If 30% of daily deposits exceed KRW 3 billion, KRW 3 billion can be accumulated as reserve funds. Meanwhile, if 30% of daily deposits surpass KRW 20 billion, the maximum reserve funds that can be accumulated is capped at KRW 20 billion.

Besides, the operating guidelines include banks imposing enhanced standards such as more robust customer authentication (KYC) and additional authentication measures for transfers. These measures emphasize the responsibility of crypto exchanges in providing a secure environment, further establishing trust amongst users and regulators while strengthening cybersecurity and compliance in the industry.



