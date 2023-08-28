According to a report published by Decrypt, ex-manager's blind expansion of spending and inability to access old wallet lead to company's bankruptcy

According to a document submitted to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, Prime Trust CEO Jor Law has explained the reasons for the company's financial troubles. The previous management team blindly expanded expenditures, while misjudging the encryption market in the summer of 2022. Additionally, the company no longer has access to the physical device needed to access its old wallet.

Law further elaborated on the company's financial situation, revealing that in October, Prime Trust spent $10.5 million on revenue of about $3.1 million, causing a net loss of more than $7 million. A month later, expenses increased to $11.1 million, resulting in a net loss of about $8.4 million. Compounding the issue, the company discovered that they can no longer access the "98f wallet," which holds tokens since 2018.

Desperate to meet customer withdrawal needs, some employees used fiat currency between December 2021 and March 2022 to purchase ETH, spending over $76 million in total. These problems, along with a $6 million customer funds loss and $2 million in treasury funds due to an investment in TerraUSD, led Prime Trust to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware. As of the filing, the company estimates liabilities between $100 million and $500 million and asset values between $50 million and $100 million.

