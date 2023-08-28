Trade financing platform's closure due to reluctance in investment for maintaining narrower-purpose trade-connected platforms

Odaily reported that The Hong Kong Monetary Authority's (HKMA) cross-bank blockchain project, Trade Linkage (eTradeConnect), launched in 2018, is set to be closed at the end of August. Initially, the financing platform aimed to improve trade financing efficiency and received a satisfactory market response. It collaborated with the Digital Currency Research Institute of the People's Bank of China's trade finance blockchain platform (Trade Finance Platform) for trial docking and expanded into cross-border trade financing.

However, with the introduction of more broadly-purposed business datacoms and overlapping functions, the banking industry and regulators have become reluctant to invest further in maintaining narrower-purpose trade-connected platforms. The platform will only operate until the end of this month, and banks have already notified customers several weeks ago that they will no longer provide trade linkage-related services.