Soccer star skips congressional hearing for the second time amid pyramid scheme probe

According to Cointelegraph, Brazilian soccer star Ronaldinho Gaúcho may face arrest if he fails to testify in a crypto fraud investigation linked to one of his companies. Ronaldinho ignored a subpoena for the second time on Aug. 24, citing adverse weather conditions. He has been granted another chance to testify on Aug. 31, after which law enforcement may forcibly take him before the committee if he fails to appear.

The investigation involves “18kRonaldinho,” a company promising clients daily returns of over 2% on crypto investments. A lawsuit filed against the firm seeks over $61 million in damages for unreturned profits. Ronaldinho’s legal team argues he was merely the company's "ambassador" and another victim of the alleged scam.

In 2020, Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto de Assis were arrested in Paraguay for entering the country on fake passports and spent over 170 days in jail. Assis is also involved in the crypto investigation.

