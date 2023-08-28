Fenix International bought Ethereum as revenues surged despite overall crypto asset price declines in 2021 and 2022

According to Cointelegraph, Fenix International, the parent company of subscription platform OnlyFans, purchased nearly $20 million worth of Ethereum between 2021 and 2022, according to a recent financial filing. While the total value of the holdings dropped by $8.5 million, the company experienced a 16.6% increase in revenue, rising from $4.8 billion in 2021 to $5.6 billion in 2022. The adult entertainment platform also saw a 47% increase in creators and a 27% increase in subscribers.

OnlyFans and its executives have previously dabbled in digital assets: the company allowed verified creators to upload Ethereum-based NFTs in February 2022, and two former executives launched the Ethereum-based celebrity trading card platform Zoop in June 2022.

