Recent flash loan attack resulted in no losses for Gearbox contracts and credit accounts

Gearbox Protocol, in response to the news of a flash loan attack, released an announcement clarifying the situation. The statement reveals that the hacking incident only affected the Balancer pool, and Gearbox assets remained safe without any loss.

Previously, it was reported that Beosin detected a flash loan attack on Gearbox Protocol on Ethereum, resulting in an estimated loss of $400,000. However, Gearbox now confirms that its contracts and credit accounts were not affected by the incident.