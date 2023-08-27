Declining open interest in Bitcoin futures suggests the selling trend may soon slow down

According to Cointelegraph, JPMorgan's latest research indicates that the cryptocurrency market's recent downtrend may come to an end, as most long position liquidations have been completed. The US-based bank's analysts believe that the liquidations are "largely behind us," based on the open interest in Bitcoin futures contracts on the CME. This suggests that the selling trend could soon decelerate.

The declining open interest in Bitcoin futures is viewed as a sign that the current price trend may weaken, with analysts predicting limited downside for crypto markets in the near term.

Crypto prices have fallen in recent weeks due to waning optimism around regulatory developments in the US. However, external market conditions, such as rising US real yields and concerns about China's economic growth, have also played a role in the decline.