PEPE team member alleged to have purchased $865K sports car with proceeds, paid no royalties to original creator

According to Foresight News, Pauly, the founder of the NFT market Not Larva Labs, has revealed the identity of the PEPE team members. One team member is American landscape photographer Zachary Testa (@degenharambe), born in 1997, who graduated from Arizona State University in 2018 with a Bachelor of Science in marketing. Pauly claimed that he helped the PEPE team connect with the Binance listing team and Sushi team members, leading to PEPE's listing on Binance.

Other PEPE team members had Telegram Handles: @billyoptions, @zerozevia, and @ekim222, which have all been deleted.

Pauly alleges that Zachary used PEPE proceeds to purchase an $865K purple Lamborghini sports car while not paying any royalties to Pepe the Frog creator, @Matt_Furie.

Foresight News previously reported that the PEPE team's multi-signature address transferred 15.08 million USD of PEPE tokens to DEX, and the multi-signature wallet threshold was changed from 5/8 to 2/8.

