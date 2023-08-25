Fraudsters use partial address match to divert funds; DEA unable to recover the digital currency

Foresight News reports that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) was tricked into sending more than $50,000 in digital currency to a fake address. According to SlowMist, in May, the DEA seized over $500,000 in USDT and stored the funds in a Trezor hardware-based wallet. As the DEA sent a test amount of $45.36 USDT to the Marshals during the standard forfeiture process, scammers quickly set up a cryptocurrency address with matching initial and final characters to the Marshals' real account.

The fraudsters then "airdropped" the fake address into the DEA account along with a token, making it appear like a test payment to the Marshals. The DEA ended up transferring over $50,000 in digital currency to the fake address by copying and pasting the encrypted address. Upon realizing the error, the DEA contacted Tether's operator to freeze the fake account but was informed that the funds had already been spent. Investigators have not yet identified the user behind the scam wallet.



