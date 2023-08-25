Authorities recover 300,000 yuan in Bitcoin, 80,000 yuan in cash, and 200 grams of gold; eight suspects under detention

Odaily News reports that Wuhan Hongshan District Public Security Bureau cracked down on a money laundering operation linked to a telephone fraud group in Northern Myanmar. The police arrested a suspect named Su Mou and seized 80,000 yuan in cash, 200 grams of gold, and Bitcoin worth nearly 300,000 yuan. A large number of mobile phone cards were also found during the investigation.

Su Mou allegedly helped the overseas fraud companies withdraw millions of dollars in cash over the past three months. Currently, she and eight other suspects are under criminal detention by Hongshan police, who are conducting further investigations.

Su Mou, a 33-year-old woman from Quanzhou, Fujian, was lured to Myanmar in March 2021 with a promise of a high-paying customer service job. However, she lost her personal freedom and became part of a money laundering operation for telecom fraud syndicates. In April, she returned to China to continue her money laundering activities independently until her arrest.



