Over 98.7% of funds at risk secured, remaining $2.8 million still vulnerable

On August 24, DeFi protocol Balancer stated that more than 98.7% of the funds at risk have been secured, though 0.42% of the total value locked (TVL), equivalent to around $2.8 million, remains at risk. Users are advised to use the interface to withdraw funds as soon as possible. Earlier, Balancer had reported vulnerabilities in multiple V2 pools and recommended users withdraw affected liquidity provider (LP) tokens immediately.