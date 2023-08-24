The DeFi platform will use MakerDAO's Boosted Dai Savings and Flux Finance's fUSDC stablecoin

According to a report by CoinDesk, Pendle Finance, a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform offering tradable token yields, is launching a new product that leverages real-world assets (RWA) to generate gains from traditional sectors. Pendle will use MakerDAO's Boosted Dai Savings (sDAI) and Flux Finance's fUSDC stablecoin, both of which yield from traditional finance sectors, for the RWA product.

RWA tokenization involves creating a virtual investment mechanism linked to tangible assets such as real estate, precious metals, artwork, and collectibles. For DeFi, this offers on-chain access to traditional financial instruments like US Treasury Bonds and opportunities to deploy tokenized assets in decentralized applications (dApps).

Pendle co-founder and CEO, TN Lee, believes that fixed yield and RWA have some of the largest untapped addressable markets in DeFi. He expects these assets to play a significant role in attracting offchain institutional investors onchain. Pendle's total locked value currently stands at just under $120 million, and at the time of writing, the PENDLE token's value has increased over 10%, reaching 60 cents.