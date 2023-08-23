The Official Committee of Celsius Unsecured Creditors announced that a staff meeting is scheduled at 11:00 am ET on August 25th, at X Space, to discuss issues related to the proposed restructuring plan and the disclosure statement. Celsius will compile questions received on Wednesday evening, and the committee, along with its advisers, will be available to address these queries.

Previously, it was reported that Celsius creditors would vote on an "asset sale plan to the Fahrenheit consortium," with an expected recovery of 67% to 85% of assets.