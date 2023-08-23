The platform expands margin trading offerings with the addition of CYBER and new SEI trading pairs

Binance has announced the addition of CYBER as a new borrowable asset on its Cross Margin and Isolated Margin platforms. The exchange has also introduced new SEI trading pairs for both Cross Margin and Isolated Margin:

- New Cross Margin Pairs: CYBER/USDT, SEI/BTC

- New Isolated Margin Pairs: CYBER/USDT, SEI/BTC

These additions expand margin trading offerings on Binance, providing users with new opportunities for trading and borrowing.

