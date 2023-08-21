Users advised to avoid interacting with terra(dot)money domain and rely only on official channels

The Terra team has issued a warning to users and the digital asset community regarding the potential risk of phishing scams that may exploit the terra(dot)money domain. To ensure the safety of their assets and personal information, users are advised not to engage with sites utilizing the aforementioned domain until a follow-up announcement confirms safe access.

During this period, the Terra team urges users to rely exclusively on their official communication channels for updates and to exercise extreme caution. The timely alert aims to mitigate the risk of scams targeting the Terra community and protect users from potential cyber threats.