Transaction volume on Friend.tech surpasses 30,000 ETH, while the agreement revenue reaches 1,383 ETH

According to data from Dune Analytics, the transaction volume on friend.tech experienced a significant surge, exceeding 30,000 ETH - an increase of nearly 50% in just 15 hours. During this period, the platform's agreement revenue reached 1,383 ETH, marking an increase of 42% in the same timeframe. This rapid growth highlights the increasing interest and activity within the friend.tech ecosystem.